Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

