Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 49.16% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

