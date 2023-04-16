Investors Purchase High Volume of Exela Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,348 call options.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 764,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

