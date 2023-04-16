Invst LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Invst LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.