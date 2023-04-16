iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.