iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

