Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Isoray has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.
About Isoray
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.