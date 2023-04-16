J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also
