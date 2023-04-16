Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 113,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 53,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

