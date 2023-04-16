Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,568 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 96.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 347,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 679,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.