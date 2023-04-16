Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 609 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,976,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.43. The company has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

