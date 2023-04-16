Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,174 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

DEO opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $209.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.