Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,613 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $458.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

