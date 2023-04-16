Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.62 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTCS stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.