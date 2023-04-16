Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,956 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

