Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,957 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 926.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

