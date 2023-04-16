Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 141,607 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 141,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 113,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 53,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.