JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JBS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut JBS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

