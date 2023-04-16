Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.