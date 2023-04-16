Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

