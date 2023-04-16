Joseph Gebbia Sells 350,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

