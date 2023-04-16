JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 109,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

