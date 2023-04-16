JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $31.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

