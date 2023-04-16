JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $22.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,278,801 shares of company stock worth $16,000,096. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

