JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Target Price to $85.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

ADM opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

