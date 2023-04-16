Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £907,014.20 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,123,237.40).

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.17. The company has a market cap of £931.84 million, a P/E ratio of -373.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.19).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Just Group

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JUST shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.60).

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.