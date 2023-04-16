Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 125 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.67) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at Just Group

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,123,237.40). In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($644,951.48). Also, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,123,237.40). 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Just Group Price Performance

Just Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.11) on Thursday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a market cap of £931.84 million, a P/E ratio of -373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Just Group’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

About Just Group

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

