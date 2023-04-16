Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

