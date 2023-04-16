KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

