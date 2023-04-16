Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $256.28 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

