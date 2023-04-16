Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

