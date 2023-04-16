Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after buying an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

