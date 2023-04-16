Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $896.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $816.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

