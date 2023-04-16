Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

