Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 419 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,137,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

