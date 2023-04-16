Keybank National Association OH Has $3.06 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $200.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

