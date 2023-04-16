Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

