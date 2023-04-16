KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $18.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

