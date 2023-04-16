Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.41 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Insider Activity

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

