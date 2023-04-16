Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 912,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 257,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.