Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.27.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

