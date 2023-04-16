Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 72 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $248.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average of $216.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.