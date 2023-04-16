Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

