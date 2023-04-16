Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,557 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $230.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.97.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

