Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

