Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,512 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $157.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.