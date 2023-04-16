Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.