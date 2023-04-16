Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.
UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.
