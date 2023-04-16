Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $57.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

