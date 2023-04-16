Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Linde were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.58. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

