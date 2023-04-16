LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.